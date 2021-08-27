Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 501,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,944,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

