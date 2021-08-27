Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 466 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.60. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $439.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

