Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. 32,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

