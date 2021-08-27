Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,713,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,142,787 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics worth $231,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,044. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

