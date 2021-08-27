Serge Saxonov Sells 742 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $160.07 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

