Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Jeffrey Auld Acquires 564,971 Shares

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

SENX stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.34. Serinus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

