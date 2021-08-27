Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Jeffrey Auld Acquires 564,971 Shares

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

SENX stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.34. Serinus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

