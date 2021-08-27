Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 70.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.