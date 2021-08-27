Short Interest in Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Rises By 350.0%

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the business of investing in residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and the Government National Mortgage Association. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, and Investment Portfolio.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.