Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Decreases By 76.3%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CINR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 7,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.