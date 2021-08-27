Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Increases By 3,988.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 3,988.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,537. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.
About Defense Metals
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.