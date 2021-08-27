Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Increases By 3,988.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 3,988.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,537. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.