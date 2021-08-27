Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 62.1%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
