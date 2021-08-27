Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 62.1%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

