Short Interest in EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Drops By 92.0%

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EAUI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. EAU Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Get EAU Technologies alerts:

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc is an innovative technology and engineering company. It is engaged in the business of water electrolysis technology. The firm’s primary market focus is on Clean-In-Place applications, especially in food and beverage processing. It provides EMPOWERED WATERElectrolyzed Oxidative (EO) and Electrolyzed Reductive (ER) water equipment for high-volume, industrial and commercial applications.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EAU Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAU Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.