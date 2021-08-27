Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Rises By 229.1%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
