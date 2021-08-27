Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Rises By 229.1%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

