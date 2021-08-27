Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Grows By 199.4%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the July 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 43,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,871. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.