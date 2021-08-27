Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declines By 87.8%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 29th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

