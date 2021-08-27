Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 58.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $38.09 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.