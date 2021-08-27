Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 58.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $38.09 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

