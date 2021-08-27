Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Grows By 340.1%

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, an increase of 340.1% from the July 29th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth $5,910,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $554,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $6,659,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

KSMT stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Kismet Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

