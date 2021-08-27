Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Decreases By 75.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $60.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.31.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

