Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Decreases By 58.9%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NGM stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,860,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.