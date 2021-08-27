Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Increases By 214.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NGTF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. NightFood has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

