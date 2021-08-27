Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rises By 4,100.0%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
NHYDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 146,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,765. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
