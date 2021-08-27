Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rises By 4,100.0%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NHYDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 146,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,765. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

