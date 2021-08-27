Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Increases By 140.0%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANDY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

