Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Increases By 342.6%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 342.6% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Servotronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. Servotronics has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.92.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

