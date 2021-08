Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Decreases By 66.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Rowe reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, PeƱasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

