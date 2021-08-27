Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Expands By 687.8%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 687.8% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $46.97 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

