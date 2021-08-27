Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Expands By 261.3%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the July 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TCFF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
