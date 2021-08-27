SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $39.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Truist raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,941 shares of company stock worth $2,432,866 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SIBN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,504. The company has a market capitalization of $773.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.