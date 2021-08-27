Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GCTAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,354. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
