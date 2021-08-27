Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.36% of Signature Bank worth $178,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.74. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

