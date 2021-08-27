Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $224.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

