Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $109.58

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $106.86. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $111.05, with a volume of 5,348 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,604 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,819 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

