Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $481,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $725,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

