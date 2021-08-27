Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $67.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $4,263,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.43 million, a PE ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

