Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 468058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.80 ($1.60).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

