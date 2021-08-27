Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.12. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EM. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

