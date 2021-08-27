Snap One Holdings Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap One in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNPO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

