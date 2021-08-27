Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

SNOW stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

