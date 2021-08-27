Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $305.26 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,473,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

