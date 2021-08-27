Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

