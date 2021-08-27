So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 6.6%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.82. 1,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a P/E ratio of -623.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

