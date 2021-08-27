Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 85.9% in August

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDXAY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

