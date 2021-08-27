Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.75 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 280.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

SNGX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Soligenix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.