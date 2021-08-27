Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.