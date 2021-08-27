Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 730,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $199.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

