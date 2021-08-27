Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. The Lovesac comprises about 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $56.69 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $855.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

