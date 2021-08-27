Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSEP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Shares of BSEP opened at $32.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97.

