Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 5,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

