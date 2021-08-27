S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $436.92. 26,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,221. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

