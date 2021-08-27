SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,426.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $18,426.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

