Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

CVE SDE traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.36. 125,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.04.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.